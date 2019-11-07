A ridge of high pressure centered off the coast of California will bring us warmer than normal temperatures into next week. Then toward the middle of next week, an arctic outbreak from Canada will bring cold temperatures to much of the area west of the Rocky Mountains. Some of that cold air, in the form of a back door cold front, will seep into Arizona as well and we’ll see temperatures drop to about the seasonal norms.
Highs thru Monday will be in the mid-80s. By late next week, we’ll see highs in the 70s and low-80s.
No rain is the in 7 day forecast for metro Phoenix.