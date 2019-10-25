Look for a mostly sunny but windy Friday across Arizona. In the Valley, expect a high of 85 degrees. 10 to 20 mile per hour winds in the Valley persist throughout the morning hours but should ease up this afternoon.
Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 80s for the weekend, with winds picking up again on Sunday. Another cold front moves through Sunday, bringing a slight chance of rain and snow showers late Sunday and early Monday to the high country. The Valley should stay dry, but gets a big cool down behind the front.
Look for highs next week in the 70s with lows in the 40s and low 50s. Halloween looks to bring clear skies and a high of about 80, with trick-or-treating temperatures in the 70s.
The storm system that brought windy and cooler conditions to the state on Thursday is moving away to the east. As it does, we’ll see the winds coming down but we still expect a breezy day on Friday. Cool temperatures will prevail through the weekend, with highs only in the 80s, until Monday. By then, a second, stronger storm will be impacting Arizona.
The Monday storm will bring breezy and much cooler conditions to the Valley with highs only in the 70s. In northern Arizona, it will be windy and cold and we’ll even see a few isolated rain and snow showers. No major accumulations are expected but it’s certain a sign of the changing seasons.
All next week expect highs in the 70s, including Halloween. That’s going to make for some pretty nice weather for trick or treaters.