Friday morning temperatures started in the 40s and 50s, but will likely warm to the mid 70s this afternoon. Look for mostly sunny skies and light winds.
Highs will top out near 76 degrees both today and tomorrow, with Sunday warming up a bit more to the low 80s.
By early next week, a strong ridge of high pressure builds over our region, leading to near-record and record-breaking temperature. Morning lows will be closer to the 50s and low 60s with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 80s Monday through at least Thursday. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day with a record-breaking high of 89 degrees.
Dry weather continues with no rain or snow likely across Arizona for the next 7 days.