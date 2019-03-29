High pressure will continue to dominate the flow pattern over Arizona. Aside from a couple of storms that will pass to the north of Arizona and bring us some cooler air and breezes, we don’t anticipate and rain or snow in the state through the weekend. Friday night will be breezy at times and lows will be right around 60 degrees.
The weekend weather is looking very nice. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-80s. Early next week we’ll make the upper-80s but it’s likely we will miss out on 90-degrees again next week, which I’m sure no one is complaining about. The average first 90 is on March 31st and right now it looks like we’ll be into April before that occurs.
You may recall the long range forecast for April is calling for a rather average weather month, with seasonal temperatures and rainfall.