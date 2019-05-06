We go from warm and sunny to cool and cloudy this week.

A slow moving storm system will be impacting Arizona for much of this week. Initially, it will bring clouds and cool temperatures to the state. Eventually, we’ll see a chance for rain first in northern and eastern Arizona. By next weekend, there’s a slight chance for showers around the Valley. However, because the movement of the storm system is so slow, timing is going to be difficult to ascertain the farther down line or forecasts look.

Look for highs in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday and, perhaps, near 90 on Thursday. However, we’ll cool things off for the weekend again and are showing a 30% chance for rain on Saturday and 20% chance on Sunday.

Arizona’s Family Chief Meteorologist | Arizona’s Weather Authority

With 25 years of experience forecasting weather and his vast knowledge of Arizona and its micro climates, Royal is an Arizona Weather Authority.

