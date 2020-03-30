A quiet weather pattern is establishing itself in the desert southwest. The next couple of days expect seasonal temperatures and on Wednesday, as a weak storm system passes to the north of us, we’ll see an abundance of high clouds. But no rain or snow to speak of.
The weather pattern continues to trend warm the rest of the week into the weekend. From Thursday into next weekend expect highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Last week, we thought we might make a run to 90 for the first time this year, but right now, the forecast models don’t support that. Not saying it won’t happen, just that right now we can’t forecast it.
Still, we’re going to end the month of March 1.94 inches of rain. That’s nearly an inch above normal. And our year-to-date total of 3.47 inches is about 2/3rds of an inch above normal. And as we’ve been mentioning, the Salt River Project lakes are basically filled to the brim so the water year is looking pretty good at this point.
The 30-day outlook for April is for normal precipitation and normal temps. But so far this year, the 30-day outlooks haven’t been that great.