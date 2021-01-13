A ridge of high pressure just off the coast of California is beginning to amplify. With that, we’ll see warmer temperatures over the next several days. We’re expecting highs in the upper-70s beginning tomorrow and last thru the weekend.
Today, just popping up on the weather models is a weather disturbance due into the state beginning Tuesday into Wednesday. There’s no agreement between the several models we use on how much, if any, precipitation is going to be in the forecast for the Valley. Still, we will see temperatures come back down into the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, and right now, we’d probably put the chance of rain in the Valley at only 10-percent. That’s sort of a “something is happening, but we don’t yet know what” kind of chance for rain.
Better rain and snow chances could materialize in eastern Arizona with next week’s forecast storm. Remember, Phoenix hasn’t received any rain since the first of the year.