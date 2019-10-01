It's a beautiful morning as you step outside in the Valley of the Sun.
Temps are in the 50's and 60's in many locations around Phoenix.
Plan on a dry day for your Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.
We will slowly warm up for the end of the week, with highs climbing to around 95 degrees by Friday.
Some moisture will creep into the state by Thursday, but it looks like the eastern side of the state will get rain and not Phoenix.
Temps hover in the mid 90's for your weekend with sunny skies in Phoenix.
Have a great day!