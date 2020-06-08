A nice day is ahead in Phoenix with temperatures below normal for this time of year.
Plan on a breezy day with highs of around 93 degrees in Phoenix.
It will be sunny and dry for your Monday.
It will be windy in the eastern half of the state with increased fire danger.
Red Flag Warnings are up in that part of the state, so be sure to use caution if you are doing anything outside.
Temperatures will remain below normal for Tuesday in Phoenix, but climb back into the 100's by Wednesday.
High pressure will build back into the region for the end of the week, sending out temps up.
Highs will peak on Friday at around 109 degrees with sunny and dry conditions.
Although it will be hot, we shouldn't break any high temperature records.