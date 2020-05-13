Afternoon temperatures were running in the 80s around metro Phoenix, quite a cool down from the past couple of weeks. We’ll get another few days of nice weather before we warm things up for the weekend. By then, temps will be back around 100-102 degrees. A series of storm systems passing to the north of us will keep us on the cool side until then.
After that, a ridge of high pressure will build in for the weekend. But it will short-lived. Next week, we’ll get back to a weather pattern more impacted by the westerly polar jet stream. So temps will come back down again.
Highs tomorrow will be around 91 and on Friday 94. For the weekend, Saturday would be 99 while Sunday and Monday we’ll see highs around 102. Then next week, temperatures come back down. 98 is the forecast high on Tuesday and Wednesday we’re looking for 92.