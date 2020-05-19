The cooler than normal weather is going to be hanging on for a few days due to a broad, upper-level low pressure system of the western third of the country. While a series of weak storms passes to the north of our state, we’ll get periods of clouds and breezes and generally below normal temperatures. Much of the moisture from this system will be well to the north of Arizona so its doubtful we’ll get any rain anywhere in the state.
As a result, some pretty fine temperatures are on tap for metro Phoenix. Wednesday look for a high of 88. Thursday we might make 93. And on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we’re forecasting highs in the mid-90s. Now, on Memorial Day, Monday the 25th, that’s a little different story. Right now we’ve got a forecast of 101 in for the holiday. But what’s a Memorial Day in Phoenix without a 100 degree temperature, right. Just seems to always happen.
Reminder: The monsoon begins on June 15th and our Monsoon 2020 special is set to air that day. When we have specific details about which stations and what times, we’ll let you know so to can set your DVR. Even with the difficult working conditions of the past several weeks, the meteorologist at azfamily.com have assembled a fantastic news program detailing the Arizona monsoon.