Several storms will hit Arizona over the next seven days with rain, snow, wind and cold temperatures.
The first storm brought rain this afternoon, mainly to northern and eastern Arizona. Gusty winds are expected through the evening with a light dusting of snow above 4000 ft. About an inch or less.
A second stronger storm will move into Arizona Sunday evening through Monday evening. Snow levels will drop to 3000 feet. Places like Flagstaff could get 9 to 15 inches of snow, while Prescott and Payson may see 5 to 10 inches. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for all mountain communities above 4000 feet for dangerous driving conditions during this time.
Meanwhile, the Valley has a chance of rain Sunday evening through Monday morning, but rainfall totals may only be around .10"-.25" of rain.
The third storm looks to be the most potent. This one is set to impact Arizona Thursday and Friday with more Valley rain and mountain snow.
Cold temperatures will also settle into Arizona. This weekend through all of next week, highs will be about 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal. Expect afternoons in the 50s and evenings in the 40s.