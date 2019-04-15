Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer today in the Valley.
Look for a high of 89 degrees today, with southwesterly winds of 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Cloudy tomorrow with a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms in the Valley, with the best chance during the evening and nighttime hours tomorrow.
Cooler temps in the 70s tomorrow, rebounding to 80 on Wednesday and 90 on Thursday.
Friday and Saturday bring sunshine and mid 90s, but we’ll cool back to the upper 80s for Easter Sunday, which also looks sunny.