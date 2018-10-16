Breezy and cooler conditions are expected today across our region as a new storm system moves into Arizona.
The Valley has a 30 percent chance for scattered showers, especially this morning. Showers are most likely in the East Valley. Look for breezy conditions and cool temperatures, with a high of just 71 degrees today. That's well below our normal high of 89 degrees for this time of year.
In the high country, light snow was falling Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect there until noon today. Snow levels should be around 6500 feet, with snow totals expected around 1-3 inches in spots like Flagstaff. Slightly higher amounts can be expected on eastern portions of the Rim.
Today's storm moves out pretty quickly, and drier air and sunny skies return tomorrow, lasting until the end of the workweek. Another storm is likely to arrive Saturday night and Sunday. We'll keep you updated on rain and snow chances as that storm gets closer.
