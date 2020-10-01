A nice morning is ahead with temps in the 70's in Phoenix.
Plan on a pretty warm day though, with high temps climbing to around 106 degrees.
We will stay sunny and dry for your Thursday. High pressure will hold steady for the next few days, keeping our temps above normal.
Highs will hover around 104 as we step into the weekend. Statewide we will stay dry and sunny.
And, yes. We made it back into triple digits Wednesday, giving us the 133 days of 100-degree temps in the Valley. That’s the second-highest number on record. The record, which we have a decent chance of breaking, is 143 days, which we sent in 1989.
So to tie the record, we would need 10-days in October to get to 100 (we’ve already got 6 in the forecast) to tie the record. With 11 October days of 100 or more, we will have set yet another heat record in this strange weather year of 2020.
Next week looks slightly cooler with temps dipping just a bit.
Plan on a high of around 100 by Tuesday which is still six degrees above normal for this time of year.