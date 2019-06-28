For only the second time this year, Phoenix looks to hit 110 degrees today as sub-tropical high pressure over New Mexico inches towards the west.
Meanwhile, a trough to the northwest will help kick up winds and increase fire danger in northern Arizona. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 6 p.m. today.
Isolated to scattered storms look to develop in eastern and southeaster Arizona starting today as some monsoonal flow from the south starts to seep into the area.
This weekend, remnant moisture from tropical storm Alvin will push clouds into the state. Humidity will also increase a bit.
Valley highs continue a streak of around 110 through about Monday before temperatures drop several degrees through the remainder of the week.
As of this update, no rain is expected in the Valley for the next seven days.
In Phoenix today, sunny skies, light winds and a high of 110 with a low of 84. For Saturday, partly sunny with a high of 109 and a low of 85. Partly sunny again Sunday with a high of 110 and a low of 84.