The monsoon has arrived;it was nice to finally get some rainfall here after 52 days without measurable rain.
We had strong winds, as well, with gusts up to 57 mph in Queen Creek.
It is another muggy one with storms possible again this evening. We are already seeing thunderstorms form along the rim; we will watch later this afternoon to see if any form here in the Valley.
The Town of Queen Creek says it sandbags available at Queen Creek Fire Station 2, 24787 S. Sossaman Road. You'll need to bring your own shovel. Remember to fill the handbags just half full.
High temps will climb to 107 degrees today.
The storms will slow for Thursday into Saturday with hotter temps ahead. Highs will climb 111 degrees by Friday in Phoenix.
Have a great day!