What a nice morning! Temps in the 60s and 70s in Phoenix to start out the day. Today we will see a highs in the mid to upper 90s. The great news is temps will stay below average for the upcoming week.
All eyes are on Hurricane Lorena, which will weaken, but could bring us some significant moisture and much-needed rainfall.
Showers could start as early as Sunday evening, but the better shot will be Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.
Once the brunt of the storm passes we could still end up with a few thunderstorms Tuesday evening.
How much rain? Many models say we could end up with over an inch of rain. After a dry monsoon, this would be really nice. One thing we will have to watch out for is some flooding in certain areas.
We will see a big dip in temps, too, with highs only in the low 90s as we start next week in Phoenix.
Have a great day!