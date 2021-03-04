A mild morning for your Thursday in Phoenix.
Plan on less wind today with a high temperature of around 70 degrees.
We will see some high elevation snow today with a few inches possible in places like Flagstaff.
Plan on slick roads in parts of the state where snow is falling.
Rain chances don't look great for Phoenix this morning.
Temps start to warm for Friday and beyond.
We will see a warm weekend with temps in the mid 80s with sunshine in Phoenix.
Next week we will add clouds and a chance for rain by Wednesday.
