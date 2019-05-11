A low pressure system off the coast of California tracks to northern Mexico Sunday. As it does, showers and storms will become numerous in the mountains of Arizona. Rainfall totals will range from a quarter to half inch, with isolated amounts of one inch possible. Some storms may produce strong winds, small hail and lightning.
In the Valley, rain and thunderstorm chances enter the forecast tonight through Sunday. Rainfall amounts are expected to be about .10" or less in the Valley.
For Northern Arizona rain and storms are expected to be isolated, there is also the potential for hail, lightning and strong winds with storm development Sunday.
The low pressure system is out of the area by Monday, but lingering moisture and daytime heating will be enough to keep showers and storms around in the high country for early next week.
High pressure builds back into the region midweek and will dry out the Valley and heat temperatures up. Metro Phoenix will flirt with 100 degree highs Wednesday.
Another low pressure system is expected to impact the region by the end of next week, bringing another cool down and unsettled weather back to Arizona.