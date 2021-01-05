Look for mostly sunny skies the rest of the week as high pressure stays in charge of our dry, mild weather pattern.
Clear skies tonight will lead to cooler morning lows for Wednesday. Mostly sunny in the morning with a few highs clouds in the afternoon, highs will remain on the warm side in the lower 70’s. Thursday looks mostly sunny and highs in the 70’s.
Slightly cooler by this weekend as several weak storms pass to the north of us. That will erode the pattern enough for some cooler air to slip into the Valley, dropping our temperatures into the mid to upper 60’s. We could see some afternoon breeziness just west of the Valley coming from the north both Saturday and Sunday.
Into next week, not much change as high pressure builds from the west. Look for the storm pattern to remain well to the north of us at this point, with our dry pattern continuing into the middle of the month.