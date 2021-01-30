The storm that hit Arizona yesterday with rain and snow has pushed off towards the east, and now fog is forming this morning.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for the west and southwest Valley, as visibilities of a quarter mile or less are possible at times.
Low clouds and fog should burn off by late morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon.
Highs across the state will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average today, with Phoenix topping off at 62 this afternoon.
High pressure will build into the region Sunday through Tuesday, allowing afternoon temperatures to rise about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal.
For Metro Phoenix, that will translate into highs in the low 70s Sunday and the mid 70s for Monday and Tuesday.
Morning lows will be in the 40s Sunday, but rise to the 50s Monday and Tuesday.
Although high pressure will be with Arizona over the next few days, it will be a "dirty" high, so that means mid and high level clouds will be dominant instead of sunshine.
Those clouds streaming in will be ahead of another storm system that looks to hit Arizona by Wednesday and Thursday.
Rain chances are back in the forecast for the Valley for those days, but rainfall totals right now look to be low.
This system also appears to be a warm one, so snow levels will likely be high.
We'll have a better idea of what's going to happen with that storm in the coming days, so stay tuned.
For now, rain chances are at 30 percent for Phoenix on Wednesday and 20 percent on Thursday morning with highs dropping back down to the 60s through the remainder of the week.