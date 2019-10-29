The trough of low pressure bringing us unseasonably cold air to Arizona will remained connected to the state for the next couple of days. Wednesday’s high in the Valley will be about 70 degrees and on Halloween, the high will be 76. By the weekend, we’ll see a return to 80-degree high temperatures.
The Red Flag Warning in northern AZ will peel off overnight and winds drop there. However, the Red Flag Warning along the Colorado River in western Arizona will run through tomorrow with wind gusts in excess of 40 miles an hour expected.
No rain is in the 7 day forecast.