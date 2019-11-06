Spotty storms hit part of the Phoenix area Wednesday morning!
The activity was pretty hit and miss and that will be the story for the rest of today.
A low pressure system is jogging across the state today and will bring numerous storms to the mountains, especially east and northeast of Phoenix.
Better chances for showers and a few storms throughout the day will be from Flagstaff into Rim Country and the White Mountains. Some of the storms in eastern Arizona could be severe.
We don't rule out some high elevation snow (above 10,000 ft) just a dusting if any Wednesday along the Mogollon Rim.
Temps will be in the mid 80s in Phoenix today.
Things dry out for us for Thursday and into the weekend.
