Areas of patchy fog kick off Monday morning from the Valley to the mountains in the wake of rain and snow that fell across the state over the weekend.
Skies will clear by mid morning, leaving mostly sunny conditions as high pressure builds into the region.
Afternoon highs will warm each day through Wednesday before a weak weather disturbance pushes clouds into the state and drops temperatures slightly. There's a slim chance of showers for the high country, but most communities should stay dry Wednesday night through Thursday.
Skies clear out again Friday before another Pacific storm brings rain, snow and cooler weather to Arizona Saturday.
For Phoenix, look for morning patchy fog with otherwise mostly sunny skies and a high of 63. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 42. Sunshine returns Tuesday with high of 70. Highs remain in the low 70s through Thursday under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the 40s.