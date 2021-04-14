Good Wednesday morning! We're off to a mild start with morning temperatures once again in the 60s. This afternoon looks a bit cooler than the last few days in the Valley with high temperatures finally dropping back to the 80s today.
Yesterday's high was 91 degrees, but we'll be a few degrees cooler today -- at about 87 degrees. We'll look for a repeat of yesterday's winds in the Valley, with afternoon breeziness and gusts possible to about 30 miles per hour.
Windier conditions are expected in the high country, where a Red Flag Warning is in effect today for dry and windy conditions. Fire danger is once again very high across Arizona.
The trough of low pressure sitting to our north is driving the gusty conditions, but continues to bring no rain chances this far south. In fact, no rain is expected for the next seven days at least. We should see afternoon temperatures continue to top out in the 80s through the weekend.
I'll have your full forecast all morning on "Good Morning Arizona" until 10 a.m.