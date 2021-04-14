A low pressure system that’s cut off from the main jet stream is lingering to the north of Arizona. As a result, we’re seeing another day of rather windy conditions across the state with Red Flag Warnings and Wind Advisories issued for northern Arizona. It’s been breezy around the Valley today with afternoon temperatures running in the mid-80s. We expect basically the same forecast tomorrow as the cut off low has stalled north of us.
The closed low over the Western U.S. that developed yesterday has become well established over the Great Basin providing stronger westerly dry flow across southern California and Arizona. This set up will provide at least one more day of breezy to locally windy conditions with widespread afternoon gusts between 20-30 mph today, tapering off a bit into Thursday.
So a breezy day is expected Thursday around Phoenix with highs in the low-80s. And then it looks like temperatures will stay in the 80s thru the weekend, possibly into early next week. However, temps will warm by the middle of next week back into the 90s.
There is one potential hiccup in the forecast on Saturday. Right now, at least one of our models is bringing a slight chance for widely scattered showers around the state as part of the main weather disturbance to the north draws some moisture into the state. The better chances for showers, and a few thunderstorms, are in the mountains of course. But at this point, we haven’t been able to totally rule out the chance for rain around the Valley Saturday. Stay tuned, as they used to like to say in the business.