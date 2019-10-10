Plan on a windy day in western Arizona this morning!
Places like Bullhead City have seen gusts over 50 mph early Thursday.
A storm system is passing to the north and that is helping to kick up the winds.
We have a Red Flag Warning along the Lower Colorado River this morning, with wind gusts approaching 50 mph. Expect high fire danger.
The storm is dry, but will bring chilly temperatures to northern Arizona. By Friday morning, a Freeze Watch is in effect for north central Arizona.
In the Valley, we’ll start to see temps drop tomorrow. Thursday’s high will be in the upper 80s and it look s like we’ll stay in that range for Friday.
Temps climb a bit for your weekend, with a high of 90 expected by Sunday.
