Happy Wednesday!
Look for sunshine today across Arizona with fairly light winds. The Valley started the day with morning temperatures in the 60s and will warm to about 91 degrees this afternoon.
As high pressure continues to build off to our west, the jet stream and storm track stay well to the north of Arizona. That weather pattern brings continued dry conditions with no rain or snow in sight and above-average temperatures.
Look for highs in the mid-90s by Friday and Saturday and another round of breeziness on Thursday across our state. By the way, the average high this time of year is 83 degrees.
Longer-range forecasts are indicating the potential for a storm in the area of Arizona by the middle of the month, but at this point, it appears unlikely to bring much rain. We'll hope for some cooler weather from that change and keep you updated as we get closer.