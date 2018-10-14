Another storm is set to bring Valley rain and mountain snow starting Monday evening.
An area of low pressure is developing over Arizona, and as it does, it will draw moisture into the state from Mexico and New Mexico.
Widespread rain through Tuesday morning and potentially a few thunderstorms will produce totals of about .10" to .50". Higher amounts are possible where thunderstorms do develop.
Snow levels will dip to about 6000 feet Monday night and Tuesday along the Mogollon Rim. One to four inches of snow is possible here. Snow levels in the White Mountains will dip to about 8000 feet during this time frame.
Winds will be breezy with this storm, with wind gusts in the Valley of around 20 mph. The strongest winds will be across western Arizona and southeast California, where gusts of 50 mph may produce blowing dust.
Conditions will dry out Wednesday through Friday for the Valley, but unsettled weather will remain in the high country.
By Saturday, forecast models indicate another closed low pressure system will hit Arizona and bring more rain through Sunday.
Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for this time of the year, but a gradual warm up will begin Wednesday and continue through the end of the week.
In Phoenix Monday, look for partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms this evening. The high will be 76 with a low of 58. For Tuesday, look for a 40 percent chance of rain with a high of 70. By Wednesday, sunshine returns with a high of 76. Highs will be in the low 80s by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.