We're waking up to thunderstorms along the Rim and in the mountains of northern Arizona.
Plan on a pretty active day in the mountains Tuesday in Arizona.
Rain chances don't look amazing in Phoenix, with only about a 20% chance we see something pop up on the radar.
By Wednesday, the moisture will push to the east in New Mexico.
Temps will hover in the mid 80's for today and for the rest of the week.
We will be under mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week, with temps climbing to around 90 degrees by the weekend.
Have a great day!
(1) comment
Still need to show air quality though..
