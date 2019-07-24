Scattered showers and storms across the Valley should taper off by 7 a.m.
We're seeing rain gauges across the East Valley that have picked up a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain since last night. Some West Valley gauges have picked up a few one-hundredths to a tenth of an inch or so.
There will be a lull in storms for mid-morning before storms fire off in the high country around 11 a.m. or noon. The strongest and most numerous storms will be along Interstate 40 and to the south. Main threats with these storms will be heavy downpours, flooding, hail, lightning and gusty winds. There's also the threat of flooding downstream from the Museum Fire.
Storm chances for the Valley are between 10 and 20 percent tonight, otherwise expect a partly cloudy and humid day.
Storms chances drop Thursday for the Valley to 10 percent, then we likely wont see storms in the Valley for Friday through Saturday as high pressure repositions itself to the south and west. This will allow afternoon highs to heat up to 110 territory during this time.
As for the high country, storms will become less numerous Friday and Saturday, before storms increase again Sunday.
For Phoenix today, morning showers and storms give way to partly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers this evening. Phoenix high is 104 with a low of 87. A 10 percent chance of evening storms Thursday, otherwise partly cloudy with a high of 108.
A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect today for Maricopa County.