It's been a cooler start to the day with temperatures in the 70s around the Valley thanks to last night's storms in the Valley. Dew points are also in the 60s and 70s though so it feels very muggy.
Storm chances are slight today in the Valley at about 20 percent. Look for a high of 100 degrees.
Better storm chances are in the forecast tomorrow. Highs will top out in the upper 90s tomorrow.
We get another day in the upper 90s Wednesday, but as the air mass dries out and high pressure starts to build over our region, storm chances decrease and temperatures climb toward the end of this week. We could be back near 110 by the weekend.