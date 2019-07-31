It was nice to finally see the rain; we ended up with 0.13 of an inch of rain at the airport Tuesday night.
Some areas in the Valley received more than an inch of rain, and we could end up with more tonight.
There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms here in the Valley this evening. There's a better chance of storms in the forecast up in the high country.
One thing that is very nice today is the temperature. We will see highs today about 10 to 15 degrees below our average.
Look for drier conditions and warmer days Thursday through Saturday before monsoon storm chances return late Sunday and into early next week.
Have a good day!