The next storm system headed into Arizona should bring a decent amount of snow to the high country and a bit of rain in the deserts. This storm will actually be warmer than the past storm, so we won’t have to worry about freeze warnings on the back side of this storm. In the meantime, Flagstaff could get 6-8 inches of snow this weekend and the Valley about ¼” of rain. The snow level will probably be around 5500 feet to begin with, lowering just a bit during the weekend.
In the Valley, cloudy conditions will prevail on Saturday and we could see some showers developing by Saturday night. The heaviest rain is expected early Sunday morning, but again, we’re not anticipating huge amounts of rain with this storm.
The high on Saturday will be 66 and the high on Sunday will be 54 in metro Phoenix.