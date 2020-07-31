It was a very hot day around metro Phoenix on Friday. The high temperature peaked at 115 degrees. That tied a record for the date. We think we’re done with the record setting temps as highs are going to moderate a bit this weekend. We should see highs in the 110-113 degree range. As a result, the Excessive Heat Warning for metro Phoenix will continue through next Monday night. No rain is in the forecast for the weekend.
We also had a low of 91 Friday. That’s the 15th day this year that the low hasn’t dropped below 90. That’s an all-time record. The previous record of 14 days with lows of 90 or more was set in a couple of previous years. One, that means in the nutshell, is that our morning temperatures are not near as nice as they were just a couple of decades ago. The city is just not cooling off as much.
As we head into next week, temperatures will continue a slow decline, but stay above the averages. The average high on this date is 105. There is some potentially good news in the forecast. Some of our long-range charts are trying to bring a little moisture into central Arizona by next Thursday and Friday. And, while the chances for rain right now are quite low, at least there’s something out there that could help us get some monsoon rain.