A series of storm systems will continue to bring unseasonably cool, wet weather to portions of Arizona the rest of this week. On Monday, a late season storm produced 1/3” of snow at Flagstaff and up to 2/10ths of an inch of rain in the north Valley. The next storm will produce a slight chance for rain in the Valley on Wednesday and will keep temperatures on the cool side.
With clearing skies, the overnight low on Monday will be 57 and then Tuesday, which will be sunny and breezy, will bring us a high of 80. Wednesday, with the shower chances, we’ll drop back down to the low-70s for highs. Then a gradual warming trend should take us into the mid-80s for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend, which is well below average for this time of year.