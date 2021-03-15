The big weekend storm has finally moved off leaving snow in the mountains and significant rain in the deserts. After a quiet today Monday, another quick moving storm will move into the state tonight and tomorrow. This one is going to be rather dry, but very windy. Already we have wind advisories and blowing dust advisories issued in western Arizona. That drive on I-10 or I-18 into California could be very windy overnight. We could also see a few passing showers around the Valley on Monday night. The chance for precipitation is at 20%.
After Tuesday’s high of only 64, we’ll get a nice warm up for much of the rest of the week. We should see highs in the 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. However, at that point, another storm is headed in. This one is going to bring us a 30% chance for showers on Sunday and a 20% chance for rain on Monday. Temperatures will drop as well, with highs locating in the low-to-mid-70s.
Even with the weekend storm, we only got .37th of an inch of rain over three days. We’re still more than an inch behind on our annual rainfall pace.