A weather system that has lingered over Arizona since Monday will finally move away from our region today.
In the meantime, showers were moving through parts of the Valley, dropping just shy of an inch of rain in the Northwest Valley during the early morning hours.
Rain chances come to an end after this morning, with a pleasant and unseasonably cool weekend ahead.
A separate system dropping down from the northwest will stay mainly to the north of Arizona, but there’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
This storm system will also bring breezy to locally windy conditions to the state on Saturday.
Cooler than average temperatures continue into next week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and overnight lows in the 60s.