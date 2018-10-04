The first legitimate cold front of the season is headed toward Arizona, due in Sunday. It will bring in much cooler temperatures and decent chances for rain statewide. Also, at the very highest elevations of our state we’ll see some mountain snow.
In the Valley, look for high temperatures in the upper-80s on Friday and Saturday along with quiet weather. However, on Sunday, as the cooler air moves in, we’ll see an increase in clouds and a 50% chance for showers starting in the morning. High Sunday will be 77. On Monday, there’s a 30% chance for mainly morning showers with a high of 76 expected.
Rainfall amounts for the Valley should generally be in the ½” range, with some localized, heavier rainfalls possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.