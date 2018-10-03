A day after the remnants of Hurricane Rosa brought historic rain to the Valley, more rain is possible today.
A low pressure system tracking into the state from the west will interact with abundant moisture left from Rosa to bring shower chances throughout the day and evening. There's also a chance for thunderstorms to develop. Heavy rain is possible with any thunderstorms that do develop, but we're not likely to see record rainfall like yesterday. However, since the ground is so saturated from yesterday's rain, flooding may happen more quickly. The Valley and much of the state is still under a flash flood watch until 5pm.
Temperatures will remain cool today with highs 10 degrees below normal, topping out near degrees in Phoenix.
Thursday and Friday will be dry and sunny, but there's another chance for storms as we get into Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will also be much cooler by Sunday and Monday with highs in the 70s!
