What a great start to our Friday, we had temperatures in the 60's this morning and below average high temperatures today!
We have a storm moving in from the North West that will bring us rain chances late Saturday through early Monday. The latest weather models bring rain chances to the high country starting late Saturday, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the Valley early Sunday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible throughout the day Sunday and into early Monday. Snow is expected in the highest elevations/mountaintops as well.
You're going to love the temperatures with highs in the 70s Sunday and Monday, and lows in the 50s Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Later next week we are keeping a close eye on Sergio, it has the potential to bring us some more rain.
