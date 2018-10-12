Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning and throughout today in the valley and southern Arizona.
How about a high of just 80 degrees in the Valley?
Tropical Storm Sergio pushes by to our south today across Northern Mexico.
A low pressure system moves in from the west tomorrow, bringing a high chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday across Arizona, including the Valley.
Shower and t-storms could linger into Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the 70s.
