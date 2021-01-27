After a chilly start to the morning, where we had a low of 39 at Sky Harbor Airport, temperatures have warmed into the 60s around metro Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. And it should be a little bit warmer on Thursday with forecast highs in the upper-60s. Likely some thermometers around the Valley will get to 70.
However, Friday will bring a change to Arizona as another storm system charges into the state. This is part of the same system that’s dropping tons of rain and snow in California. However, by the time it gets here, it will be quick moving and probably won’t have near the moisture as it does now. We’re expecting rain showers to begin around Phoenix by late Friday afternoon and perhaps continuing into the early morning hours on Saturday.
In the mountains, the snow may start a bit earlier, and we’re looking at most areas getting 4-6” of snow, so nothing like the last series of storms that buried parts of the mountains.
Temperatures will come down as well. In the Valley, we’re forecasting highs in the upper 60s for Thursday, mid-60s on Friday, then dropping into the upper-50s on Saturday. Saturday, though, the rain chances should be limited to the early morning hours, so most of the day will be sunny. On Sunday, we expect highs back in the upper-60s, and by Monday and Tuesday, we’ll be right around 70 each day.