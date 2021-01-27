It was an especially cold morning with Valley temperatures in the 30s. A Freeze Warning was in effect until 9 a.m. for outlying communities including Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Cave Creek. and Carefree.
Sunshine, light winds and dry weather came later in the day, bringing highs in the low 60s. Dry but cloudy weather can be expected tomorrow with another storm moving in with snow and rain chances on Friday.
Snow levels should be near 4,500 feet with 3 to 6 inches of snow likely Friday above 6,000 feet. The storm clears out by early Saturday for a cool but dry weekend.