Many of the east and west Valley communities picked up rain yesterday, and conditions remain favorable for more storms later today.
Deep tropical moisture remains in place across Arizona from former tropical cyclones Hernan and Iselle.
Storms may develop really, at anytime, with the help of any forcing mechanisms that track into the state.
Right now, unfortunately, forecast models aren't too reliable on timing or location of these features and subsequent storm activity.
However, it looks as if storms will first develop across northern Arizona late morning, and far southern Arizona during the afternoon.
Storms to the north of the Valley look to track towards the east and southeast, while storms to the south of the Valley look to track to the north and northeast.
The main threats with these storms will be heavy rain that may lead to isolated flooding, small hail, damaging winds and lightning.
Valley rain chances for today from these storms look best after 4 p.m.
There is also the potential for storms again Monday, as a trough tracking southeast from the Great Basin looks to potentially tap into the tropical moisture already in place across Arizona.
After Tuesday, a flow of dry air from the northwest will gradually start to scour out moisture and drop storm chances for the remainder of the week.
Temperatures will remain cooler than average through at least Wednesday before a warming trend sends temperatures back to above average levels by the end of the week.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Metro Phoenix, southern Arizona, west central Arizona, Yavapai and northern Gila counties until 11 p.m. tonight.
In Phoenix today, look for mostly to partly sunny skies, a 40 percent chance of storms this afternoon and evening, and a high of 98 with a low of 83.
For Monday, partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of storms during the afternoon and evening hours with a high of 96 and a low of 91.
Highs remain in the 90s through Wednesday, then climb to 105 by Friday.
Storm chances drop to 20 percent Tuesday, then 10 percent or less for the remainder of the week.