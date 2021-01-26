A strong winter storm continues to move through Arizona today, with Winter Storm Warnings still in effect for the high country today. A few morning showers, both rain and snow are possible today in the Valley, with snow levels near 2000 feet.
A few more inches of snow are likely today for high country too. Flagstaff is likely to pick up another 1 to 3 inches of snow, with another 4 to 8 inches likely along the Mogollon Rim.
Much of the state in the mountains is shut down because of the heavy snow. Check the ADOT website before heading out in the high country.
As skies clear and the storm winds down tonight, temperatures will plummet. Tomorrow morning might be our coldest of season so far for Valley, with lows forecast to drop to the 30s around town.