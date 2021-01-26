A strong winter storm continues to move through Arizona today, with Winter Storm Warnings still in effect for the high country today through 5pm.
Snowfall totals show Flagstaff has picked up 12-20 inches of snow, with another couple inches likely today. Another 4 to 8 inches of snow is likely along the Mogollon Rim, where snowfall totals range from 20 inches already in Payson to 25 inches in Pinetop.
Much of the state in the mountains is shut down because of the heavy snow. Check the ADOT website before heading out in the high country.
Snow showers have even been spotted on the outskirts of the Valley, in communities like Cave Creek and North Scottsdale this morning. Snow levels are near 2000 feet. Rain showers and small hail have also been moving through the Valley this morning, with a slight chance of a few showers this afternoon as well. Look for a high of only 54 degrees.
As skies clear and the storm winds down tonight, temperatures will plummet. Tomorrow morning might be our coldest of the season so far for Valley, with lows forecast to drop to the 30s around town.