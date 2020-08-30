Round two of storms are on the way this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will be isolated and scattered across the Valley.
Deep tropical moisture remains in place across Arizona from former tropical cyclones Hernan and Iselle. Storms may develop at any time, with the help of any forcing mechanisms that track into the state.
Unfortunately, forecast models aren't too reliable on the timing or location of these features and subsequent storm activity.
Storms to the north of the Valley look to track towards the east and southeast, while storms to the south of the Valley look to track to the north and northeast.
The main threats with these storms will be heavy rain that may lead to isolated flooding, small hail, damaging winds, and lightning.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Metro Phoenix, southern Arizona, west-central Arizona, Yavapai, and northern Gila counties until 11 p.m. tonight.
There is also the potential for storms again Monday, Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday as a trough tracking southeast from the Great Basin looks to potentially tap into the tropical moisture already in place across Arizona.
After that, high pressure builds back in, and a flow of dry air from the northwest will gradually start to scour out moisture and drop storm chances for the remainder of the week.
Temperatures will remain cooler than average through at least Wednesday before a warming trend sends temperatures back to above-average levels by the end of the week. Valley highs remain in the 90s through Wednesday, then climb to 106 by Friday and just under 110 for the weekend.