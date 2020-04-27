Another hot day as we start a new week in Phoenix.
Highs today will be above normal and right around 101 degrees later on this afternoon.
Plan on mostly sunny and dry conditions.
Even hotter temps are expected for the middle of the week with high pressure strengthening.
Highs will top out around 105 degrees this week.
Be sure to take it easy if you are going to be outside during the day.
Eventually we will see this heat break, but it will take most of the week to shake it.
By Saturday temps will fall to the upper 90's in Phoenix. No rain on the horizon.